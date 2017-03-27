More Syrian rebels, families leave ci...

More Syrian rebels, families leave city of Homs under deal

The Washington Post

Syrian state TV says another group of rebels with their families are leaving the last opposition-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs under a Russia-brokered deal with the Damascus government. The TV says Monday's round of evacuations from al-Waer neighborhood is the second one so far and involves 466 people - including 129 fighters.

Chicago, IL

