Media: Netanyahu to continue East Jerusalem construction
Israeli media is quoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that he has no plans to limit Jewish construction in East Jerusalem. It quoting him as acknowledging "difference of opinion" with the U.S. government on the issue and that he was "ready to discuss" limiting settlement construction in the West Bank and coming up with an "agreed-upon formula."
