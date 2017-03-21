Liberals look to extend Iraq mission ...

Liberals look to extend Iraq mission without changes until battle for Mosul ends

The Liberal government is expected to extend Canada's mission in Iraq in the coming days as it waits for the battle of Mosul to end. The current mission, launched last year, saw the government withdraw Canadian fighter jets from the U.S.-led bombing campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, but triple the number of special forces soldiers in northern Iraq.

Chicago, IL

