Liberals look to extend Iraq mission without changes until battle for Mosul ends
The Liberal government is expected to extend Canada's mission in Iraq in the coming days as it waits for the battle of Mosul to end. The current mission, launched last year, saw the government withdraw Canadian fighter jets from the U.S.-led bombing campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, but triple the number of special forces soldiers in northern Iraq.
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|22 hr
|AceHigh777
|66
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|58
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Tue
|Stan 1946
|2
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 18
|Antonio
|46
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 18
|TRD
|71,271
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
