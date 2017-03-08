Jordan releases soldier who killed 7 ...

Jordan releases soldier who killed 7 Israeli girls in 1997

11 hrs ago

A Jordanian soldier who killed seven Israeli schoolgirls in a 1997 shooting rampage was released Sunday, after serving 20 years in prison. Ahmed Daqamseh had opened fire on the eighth graders while they were on a class trip to the scenic "Island of Peace" border post, also wounding seven girls.

Chicago, IL

