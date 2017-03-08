Israeli settlements are an absurd provocation, says Richard Gere
Hollywood star Richard Gere has lashed out at Israel over its settlements in territory that Palestinians want for a state. The Pretty Woman star was in Jerusalem for the premiere of a new film by Israeli writer-director Joseph Cedar in which he stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque louds...
|51 min
|Khan
|2
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|15
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|TRD
|71,269
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|20 hr
|Gone
|1
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Spicer
|6
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Sat
|yehoshooah adam
|202
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|121,929
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC