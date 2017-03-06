Israeli police question Hollywood mog...

Israeli police question Hollywood mogul in Netanyahu probe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

An Israeli police official says Israeli investigators questioned Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan in the U.S. last week as part of a corruption investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 15 hr yehoshooah adam 195
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mon Righty01 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Sun Tm Cln 56
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Sun tomin cali 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC