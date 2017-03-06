Israeli police question Hollywood mogul in Netanyahu probe
An Israeli police official says Israeli investigators questioned Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan in the U.S. last week as part of a corruption investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
