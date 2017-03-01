Israeli PM vows to remove Arafat stre...

Israeli PM vows to remove Arafat street sign in Arab town

10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Israel's prime minister has vowed to change a street name in an Arab town honoring the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday before a cabinet meeting that he won't allow streets "named after murderers of Israelis and Jews."

Chicago, IL

