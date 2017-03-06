Israeli minister: US warned Israel ab...

Israeli minister: US warned Israel about annexing West Bank

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

File - This Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 file photo shows Palestinian laborers work at a construction site in a new housing project in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem. Israel's defense minister says the U.S. has notified Israel that imposing Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank would lead to an "immediate crisis" with the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... 18 hr Righty01 2
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 20 hr Divorce proceedings 193
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Sun Tm Cln 56
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Sun tomin cali 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sun Inquisitor 121,927
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Sun Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC