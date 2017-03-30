Israeli Cabinet approves new settleme...

Israeli Cabinet approves new settlement, first in 2 decades

Israel's government approved the first West Bank settlement in two decades Thursday, creating the first serious test for U.S. President Donald Trump's new foray into Middle East peacemaking. The White House pointedly avoided any specific condemnation of the announcement, although it said that further settlement activity "does not help advance peace" and that it expects Israel to show restraint moving forward.

