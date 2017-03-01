Israeli army: Palestinian shot dead after stabbing Israeli
Israel's military says a Palestinian broke into a home in a West Bank settlement and stabbed an Israeli, who then shot and killed the intruder. Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a wave of attacks, mainly stabbings, since September 2015.
