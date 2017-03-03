Israeli and Iranian musicians unite for Tel Aviv concert
TEL AVIV, Israel - Israeli rocker Aviv Geffen broke into "The Hope Song," a signature hit he wrote after the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin that is often referred to as the Israeli version of John Lennon's "Imagine." But his peace anthem took on new meaning when his on-stage partner sang along in Farsi - the language of Israel's archenemy Iran.
