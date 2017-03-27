Israel warns citizens against visiting Egypt's Sinai
Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there's a "very high concrete threat" of attacks and recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans. It's the highest level of warning Israel issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 26
|jonjedi
|7
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC