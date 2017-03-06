Israel steps up battle against boycot...

Israel steps up battle against boycott movement

Israel has stepped up its battle against outside supporters of an international boycott movement against the Jewish state with a new law that would bar entry to them. The measure drew fierce criticism Tuesday from dovish activist groups who condemned it as the latest in a series of steps to silence critics.

