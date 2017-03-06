Israel steps up battle against boycott movement
Israel has stepped up its battle against outside supporters of an international boycott movement against the Jewish state with a new law that would bar entry to them. The measure drew fierce criticism Tuesday from dovish activist groups who condemned it as the latest in a series of steps to silence critics.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|18 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|195
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mon
|Righty01
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|56
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Mar 5
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
