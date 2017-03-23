Israel arrests hacker linked to threa...

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

16 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Israeli police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old hacker who they said was the main suspect in a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers Israeli police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man as the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in the U.S. JERUSALEM - -- Israeli police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old hacker who they said was the main suspect in a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers in the United States, appearing to crack a case that has sent a chill through the American Jewish community.

Chicago, IL

