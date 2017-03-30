IS claims deadly mid-March suicide at...

IS claims deadly mid-March suicide attack in Damascus

An online publication linked to the Islamic State group says two of its Syrian members carried out the deadly twin suicide attacks in mid-March in Syria's capital. The March 15 attacks hit the Justice Palace in Damascus, the country's judicial headquarters, and also a restaurant in another part of the city, killing 30 people.

Chicago, IL

