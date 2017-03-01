Iraqis flee western Mosul; UN warns o...

Iraqis flee western Mosul; UN warns of more displacement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Hundreds of Iraqi civilians continued to flee Mosul on foot Thursday as the Islamic State group launched fierce counterattacks on Iraqi positions along the city's southwestern edge. The fight to rout IS from western Mosul - the last urban IS bastion in Iraq - is causing higher numbers of displaced people than previously seen in the 4 A1 2-month-long offensive for Iraq's second-largest city, according to a statement from the United Nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Barmsweb 189
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,413
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 7 hr Tm Cln 54
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 8 hr stalk this 121,926
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... 9 hr trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... 12 hr Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... 12 hr cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC