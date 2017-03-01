Iraqis flee western Mosul; UN warns of more displacement
Hundreds of Iraqi civilians continued to flee Mosul on foot Thursday as the Islamic State group launched fierce counterattacks on Iraqi positions along the city's southwestern edge. The fight to rout IS from western Mosul - the last urban IS bastion in Iraq - is causing higher numbers of displaced people than previously seen in the 4 A1 2-month-long offensive for Iraq's second-largest city, according to a statement from the United Nations.
