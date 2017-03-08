Iraqi envoy: No evidence of Islamic S...

Iraqi envoy: No evidence of Islamic State chemical attack

Stars and Stripes

Iraq's U.N. ambassador said Friday there is no evidence that the Islamic State extremist group used chemical weapons in an attack in Mosul, the country's second-largest city. Mohamed Alhakim told reporters ahead of a closed Security Council meeting on a reported chemical attack that he had spoken to officials in Baghdad and informed U.N. disarmament chief Kim Won-soo of the lack of evidence in advance.

