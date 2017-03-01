Iraq welcomes removal from revised US travel ban
Iraq welcomed its removal from a revised U.S. travel ban on Monday, calling it a "positive message" at a time when American and Iraqi forces are battling the Islamic State group. Iraq was among seven Muslim-majority countries whose nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to the United States in an earlier order issued by President Donald Trump in January, which was blocked by the courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|6 hr
|Righty01
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|Divorce proceedings
|193
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|18 hr
|Tm Cln
|56
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|22 hr
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|Sun
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Sat
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC