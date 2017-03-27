Iranians, engines of US university research, wait in limbo
Hundreds of Iranian students already accepted into U.S. graduate programs may not be able to come next fall because of the uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban, potentially derailing research projects and leaving some science programs scrambling to find new students. With admission season still in full swing, 25 of America's largest research universities have already sent more than 500 acceptance letters to students from the six affected countries, according to data provided by schools in response to Associated Press requests.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 26
|jonjedi
|7
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
