Iranians, engines of US university re...

Iranians, engines of US university research, wait in limbo

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Hundreds of Iranian students already accepted into U.S. graduate programs may not be able to come next fall because of the uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban, potentially derailing research projects and leaving some science programs scrambling to find new students. With admission season still in full swing, 25 of America's largest research universities have already sent more than 500 acceptance letters to students from the six affected countries, according to data provided by schools in response to Associated Press requests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 15 hr John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 20 hr TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 26 jonjedi 7
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Mar 21 AceHigh777 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC