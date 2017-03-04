Iranians celebrate 2nd Oscars win for Farhadi
Hundreds of Iranians gathered Friday at Tehran Cinema Museum to celebrate Asghar Farhadi's recent Academy Awards win for best foreign language film. In his short speech, Farhadi said the film was not a pre-planned project but, he added, " was not supposed to be made at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|14 hr
|Tm Cln
|55
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Fri
|yehoshooah adam
|190
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|TRD
|71,268
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|stalk this
|121,926
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|trump on meth
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|Thu
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|Thu
|cost of zionism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC