Iranian film hails demise of US Navy in imagined Gulf battle
The film by Iranian director and screenwrite... . In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 photo, a production assistant for the animated film, "Battle of the Persian Gulf II," holds a poster for the movie, at the office of Farhad Azima, the Iranian director and screenwriter, in Tehran, ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,407
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|3 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|187
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|John
|42
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|19 hr
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Tue
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Tue
|Recognize radical...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC