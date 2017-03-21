Historic restoration of Jesus' burial...

Historic restoration of Jesus' burial shrine completed

Just in time for Easter, a Greek restoration team has completed a historic renovation of the Edicule, the shrine that tradition says houses the cave where Jesus was buried and rose to heaven. Gone is the unsightly iron cage built around the shrine by British authorities in 1947 to shore up the walls.

