Hamas closes Gaza crossing with Israel after senior militant shot dead

12 hrs ago

The unusual measure came after a senior Hamas militant, Mazen Faqha, was shot dead at the entrance of his Gaza City home late on Friday. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, said Faqha was shot four times in the head with a silenced gun and blamed Israel for "assassinating" him, without providing evidence.



