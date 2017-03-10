Germany hopeful relations with Turkey...

Germany hopeful relations with Turkey can normalize

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Germany's foreign minister expressed cautious optimism Wednesday that Berlin and Ankara may begin to slowly reel diplomatic relations back to normal, following an escalation of tensions that culminated with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing Germany of "Nazi practices." Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said talks at a Berlin hotel over breakfast with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the first face-to-face official meeting since the diplomatic crisis began last week, were "good, honest and friendly, but also hard and contentious."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 1 hr Mahmood 12
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 14 hr Barmsweb 197
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mar 6 Righty01 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 5 Tm Cln 56
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC