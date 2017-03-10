Germany hopeful relations with Turkey can normalize
Germany's foreign minister expressed cautious optimism Wednesday that Berlin and Ankara may begin to slowly reel diplomatic relations back to normal, following an escalation of tensions that culminated with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing Germany of "Nazi practices." Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said talks at a Berlin hotel over breakfast with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the first face-to-face official meeting since the diplomatic crisis began last week, were "good, honest and friendly, but also hard and contentious."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|1 hr
|Mahmood
|12
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|14 hr
|Barmsweb
|197
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 5
|Tm Cln
|56
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
