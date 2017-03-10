Former Trump aide Flynn says lobbying...

Former Trump aide Flynn says lobbying may have helped Turkey

In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, Mike Flynn arrives for a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, who was fired from the White House last month, has registered as a foreign agent with the Justice Department for work that may have aided the Turkish government in exchange for $530,000.



