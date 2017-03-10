Foreign Couple Arrested in UAE for Unwed Sex Is Released
A South African man and his pregnant Ukrainian fiancee won't face charges in the United Arab Emirates following their arrest for having sex outside of marriage, a South African newspaper reported Friday. Charges against Emlyn Culverwell and fiancee Iryna Nohai were dropped in Abu Dhabi, The Herald reported.
