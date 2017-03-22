First US aircraft carrier of Trump presidency enters Gulf
American sailors watched as the first Revolutionary Guard vessels appeared on the horizon of the Strait of Hormuz, beginning a daylong face-off that has become familiar to both Iranian paramilitary and U.S. naval forces that pass through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. President Donald Trump has warned that Iranian forces will be blown out of the water if they challenge U.S. naval vessels, while American commanders describe the Guard as increasingly behaving unprofessionally with rocket launches and provocative actions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Pieces of a man
|47
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Tue
|AceHigh777
|66
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|58
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Tue
|Stan 1946
|2
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 18
|TRD
|71,271
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC