Family anxious ahead of Calgary imama...

Family anxious ahead of Calgary imama s appearance in Turkish court

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

A Calgary imam who has spent more than seven months in a Turkish prison has a court date scheduled for today, his family says. Davud Hanci is expected to appear before a judge by video conference on allegations he helped orchestrate last summer's attempted coup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 4 hr Faith Michigan 6
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Tue yehoshooah adam 195
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mon Righty01 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Sun Tm Cln 56
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Sun tomin cali 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC