David Friedman Sworn In as Trump's Ambassador to Israel
President Donald Trump gained his first ambassador Wednesday when attorney David Friedman was sworn in as America's envoy to Israel. Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Friedman and hailed Trump's decision to nominate his former bankruptcy attorney for the sensitive diplomatic post as "one of the clearest signs" of the president's commitment to the state of Israel and the Jewish people.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|2 hr
|Chuck
|3
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|8 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 28
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 24
|VERY ALARMED 2
|5
