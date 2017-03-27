David Friedman Sworn In as Trump's Am...

David Friedman Sworn In as Trump's Ambassador to Israel

President Donald Trump gained his first ambassador Wednesday when attorney David Friedman was sworn in as America's envoy to Israel. Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Friedman and hailed Trump's decision to nominate his former bankruptcy attorney for the sensitive diplomatic post as "one of the clearest signs" of the president's commitment to the state of Israel and the Jewish people.

Chicago, IL

