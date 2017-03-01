Cuomo set for Israel visit in support...

Cuomo set for Israel visit in support of Jewish community

" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is traveling to Israel in a gesture of solidarity spurred by acts of anti-Semitism at Jewish cemeteries, college campuses and community centers across the nation. Cuomo announced the trip Wednesday during a speech to Orthodox Jewish students, parents and teachers advocating at the Capitol for increased funding for religious schools.

