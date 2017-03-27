Civilian casualties in Iraq, Syria un...

Civilian casualties in Iraq, Syria undercut US victories

10 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Islamic State group and al-Qaida-linked militants are quickly moving to drum up outrage over a sharp spike in civilian casualties said to have been caused by U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, posting photos online of a destroyed medical center and homes reduced to rubble. "This is how Trump liberates Mosul, by killing its inhabitants," the caption reads.

Chicago, IL

