Boris Johnson raises concerns about illegal settlements with Benjamin Netanyahu
The Foreign Secretary and the Israeli prime minister discussed the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict during the talks. Mr Johnson also used the visit to Israel to seek to boost trade as part of the Government's drive to build international links ahead of Brexit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|3 hr
|True Christian wi...
|11
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 hr
|Barmsweb
|197
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|17 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 5
|Tm Cln
|56
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC