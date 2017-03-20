Ban aimed at electronics in cabins of...

Ban aimed at electronics in cabins of some US-bound flights

The U.S. government is temporarily barring passengers on certain flights originating in eight other countries from bringing laptops, iPads, cameras and most other electronics in carry-on luggage starting Tuesday. The reason for the ban was not immediately clear.

