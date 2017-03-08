Backed by US troops, SDF confident ca...

Backed by US troops, SDF confident can capture IS 'capital'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

This frame grab from a video provided by the Syria Democratic Forces , shows fighters from the SDF opening fire on an Islamic State group's position, in Raqqa's eastern countryside, Syria, Monday, March 6, 2017. The main U.S.-backed force fighting the Islamic State group in Syria has enough fighters to capture the extremists' de facto capital of Raqqa north of the country at a time when U.S. troops are playing a bigger role on the ground in the battle to conquer the city, a spokeswoman for the force said Friday, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 2 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 3 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 9 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... 9 hr c4yourself 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 17 hr Pieces of a man 43
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 199
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC