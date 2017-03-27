Austrian lawmaker alleges global Turkish surveillance

A hodge-podge of documents presented by a senior Austrian lawmaker purports to show a Turkish global surveillance network aimed at undermining organizations loyal to a Muslim cleric who Turkey believes was behind last year's coup attempt. Greens Parliamentarian Peter Pilz this week showed selected reporters memos from what he says are Turkish consulates and embassies in 35 countries as far flung as Kosovo, Japan and Australia reporting back to Ankara.

