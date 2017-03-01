At least two killed in new drone strikes on al Qaeda in Yemen: residents
Drones fired missiles at suspected al Qaeda targets in two separate attacks in Yemen on Saturday, local sources said, in what appeared to be a third successive day of U.S. strikes against militants in the Arab country. Tribal sources and residents said one of the pilotless aircraft unleashed its missiles on a vehicle traveling on the outskirts of the southern city of Ahwar, killing two suspected al Qaeda members inside.
