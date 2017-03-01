At least two killed in new drone stri...

At least two killed in new drone strikes on al Qaeda in Yemen: residents

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Drones fired missiles at suspected al Qaeda targets in two separate attacks in Yemen on Saturday, local sources said, in what appeared to be a third successive day of U.S. strikes against militants in the Arab country. Tribal sources and residents said one of the pilotless aircraft unleashed its missiles on a vehicle traveling on the outskirts of the southern city of Ahwar, killing two suspected al Qaeda members inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 hr Barmsweb 191
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et 9 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... 16 hr Concerned Citizen 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Fri Tm Cln 55
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Fri TRD 71,268
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 2 stalk this 121,926
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,328,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC