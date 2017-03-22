Arabs protest UN's withdrawal of Isra...

Arabs protest UN's withdrawal of Israel 'apartheid' report

An Arab delegation met with the U.N. secretary-general Wednesday to protest what Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour called the "bullying tactics and intimidation" that led to U.N. withdrawal of a report that accused Israel of establishing an "apartheid regime." Mansour said the meeting with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres "was not a pleasant experience for all of us," following the secretary-general's order to remove the report from the U.N. website and the resignation of senior U.N. official Rima Khalaf after she refused to withdraw it.

