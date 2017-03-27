Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US
Jordan's King Abdullah II, center, greets Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, left, upon his arrival at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Sudan's president, sought by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, has been welcomed in Jordan, despite calls by human rights groups to deny him entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|36 min
|just Jay_ for fri...
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 26
|jonjedi
|7
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC