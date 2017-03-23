Appeals court won't allow suit agains...

Appeals court won't allow suit against Palestinian Authority

A federal appeals court says the families of Jewish worshippers who were killed or wounded during a 2011 attack in the West Bank can't sue the Palestinian Authority for damages in U.S. courts.

