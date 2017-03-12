Ancient palace revealed under destroyed Mosul shrine
Iraqi archaeologists think that tunnels dug by Islamic State militants under a destroyed shrine in Mosul have revealed the palace of an ancient Assyrian king who ruled some 2,700 years ago. IS fighters blew up the shrine of the biblical Jonah's tomb in 2014 after taking control of the city.
