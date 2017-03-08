American aid group braves sniper fire...

American aid group braves sniper fire, explosions amid Iraqi battle with ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

An American aid group that has waded into battle-torn west Mosul, Iraq, to help civilians as government forces fight to expel ISIS from the area, told ABC News harrowing accounts from residents of the city. One man, identified by only his first name, Mohammad, arrived at an aid distribution point in the city shortly after an ISIS fighter tried to execute him, he told the aid group, Preemptive Love Coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,269
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... 9 hr Gone 1
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) 11 hr Spicer 6
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 17 hr yehoshooah adam 202
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 18 hr True Christian wi... 13
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Fri yidfellas v USA 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC