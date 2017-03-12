Al-Qaida-linked group claims deadly a...

Al-Qaida-linked group claims deadly attack in Syrian capital

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

An al-Qaida-linked group claimed responsibility Sunday for twin blasts near holy shrines frequented by Shiites in the Syrian capital Damascus that killed at least 40 people saying it was a message to Shiite powerhouse Iran - a main backer of President Bashar Assad. The Levant Liberation Committee said in a statement that the attack was carried out by two of its suicide attackers, claiming that they targeted pro-Iranian and pro-government militiamen.

