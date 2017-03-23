Airstrikes across rebel-held Syria ki...

Airstrikes across rebel-held Syria kill and wound scores

Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows Civil Defense workers putting out a fire in a house following airstrikes hit Maarat al-Nuaman town, in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, March 25, 2017. BEIRUT >> Warplanes struck rebel-held parts of Syria Saturday hitting a women's prison and a clinic, killing and wounding scores of people, amid clashes on multiple fronts between government forces and insurgent groups in some of the worst violence the country has witnessed in weeks, opposition activists said Saturday.

