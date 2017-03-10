10 years gone: No word of ex-FBI man ...

10 years gone: No word of ex-FBI man lost in Iran on CIA job

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Robert Levinson's family told The Associated Press this week that Trump's background as a deal-making businessman and his harder line on Iran could be an asset in finally determining what happened to the investigator, whose 69th birthday is Friday. They described the heartbreak of seeing other American prisoners in Iran freed while the mystery surrounding his disappearance remains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 3 hr True Christian wi... 11
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 hr Barmsweb 197
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon 17 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mar 6 Righty01 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 5 Tm Cln 56
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC