10 years gone: No word of ex-FBI man lost in Iran on CIA job
Robert Levinson's family told The Associated Press this week that Trump's background as a deal-making businessman and his harder line on Iran could be an asset in finally determining what happened to the investigator, whose 69th birthday is Friday. They described the heartbreak of seeing other American prisoners in Iran freed while the mystery surrounding his disappearance remains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|3 hr
|True Christian wi...
|11
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 hr
|Barmsweb
|197
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|17 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 5
|Tm Cln
|56
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC