White Helmet rescue worker killed in Syria's Homs

13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Syrian search-and-rescue group featured in an Oscar-winning documentary announced that one of its volunteers had been killed by government artillery fire in the city of Homs Tuesday, as pro-government forces reached the outskirts of Islamic State-held Palmyra in the center of the country. The Syrian Civil Defense outfit, popularly known as the White Helmets, was honored with an Oscar on Sunday as the subject of a Netflix documentary about the group's harrowing mission.

Chicago, IL

