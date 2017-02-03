Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline destroyed

The U.S.-led coalition's aircraft have destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, and two bridges linking it with the southern countryside amid fighting between the extremist group and U.S.-backed fighters, activists said Friday. The coalition has been targeting IS in the area for more than two years and U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters have been on the offensive in nearby areas, mostly north of Raqqa.

