Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main...

Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline destroyed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The U.S.-led coalition's aircraft have destroyed the main water pipeline supplying the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, and two bridges linking it with the southern countryside amid fighting between the extremist group and U.S.-backed fighters, activists said Friday. The coalition has been targeting IS in the area for more than two years and U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters have been on the offensive in nearby areas, mostly north of Raqqa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,340
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 1 hr Mikey 7
News In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle... 1 hr Mikey 21
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... 7 hr henry 2
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 7 hr o see the light 85
News In twist, Trump embraces pillars of Obamaa s fo... 9 hr Retribution 4
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 10 hr yehoshooah adam 117
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC