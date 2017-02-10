Vote on UN Syria sanctions could come soon; Russia vows veto
In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador, Peter Wilson, addresses the press before attending a Security Council meeting on North Korea, at U.N. headquarters. Nations urging the U.N. to ban helicopter sales to Syria and impose other sanctions over chemical weapons attacks are pressing toward a vote shortly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|31 min
|Barmsweb
|172
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,395
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|6 hr
|Julia
|4
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|1
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC