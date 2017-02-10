US-led coalition targets top ISIS fig...

US-led coalition targets top ISIS figure in Iraq strike

The Pentagon announced Friday that a US-led coalition strike in Iraq targeted Rachid Kassim, an ISIS operative tied to numerous terrorist plots in Europe. "Coalition forces targeted Rachid Kassim, a senior ISIS operative, near Mosul in a strike in the past 72 hours," US Maj.

