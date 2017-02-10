US-led coalition targets top ISIS figure in Iraq strike
The Pentagon announced Friday that a US-led coalition strike in Iraq targeted Rachid Kassim, an ISIS operative tied to numerous terrorist plots in Europe. "Coalition forces targeted Rachid Kassim, a senior ISIS operative, near Mosul in a strike in the past 72 hours," US Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|31 min
|Ize Found
|71,361
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|16 hr
|True Judgment
|13
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|55
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Thu
|Imam
|2
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Thu
|portstewart
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|34
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|144
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC