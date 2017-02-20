US Defence Secretary Mattis: No plan ...

US Defence Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday the United States does not intend to seize Iraqi oil, shifting away from an idea proposed by President Donald Trump that has rattled Iraq's leaders. Mattis' arrived on an unannounced visit in Iraq as the battle to oust Islamic State militants from western Mosul moved into its second day, and as the Pentagon considers ways to accelerate the campaign against IS in Iraq and Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Tom Brady 150
News Israeli PM declares it is 'a new day' in relati... 11 hr Hostis Publicus 3
News Evangelicals' pro-Israel voice louder 11 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr Ize Found 71,376
News News of the Weird 14 hr Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... Sun also 1
News Jewish identity in a pickle Sun yehoshooah adam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,729 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC