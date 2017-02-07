US airlines want Trump to take on the...

US airlines want Trump to take on their Gulf rivals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Big American airlines have been crying foul over subsidies they say benefit their Middle East rivals for a long time. Will President Donald Trump listen to them? U.S. airline chief executives will bring their grievances directly to the White House on Thursday, when many will meet for the first time with Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 3 min Julia 158
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 8 min Jeremy 50
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 13 hr Fcuk Dick 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr Ize Found 71,352
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 17 hr Barmsweb 141
News 'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av... 20 hr tomin cali 1
News Israel just passed a law legalizing West Bank s... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC